LETTER: No income taxes on overtime?

Peter Kinsley Las Vegas
July 6, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I would love for the Review-Journal to call out what is going to happen with “no taxes on overtime.” Private businesses will severely limit overtime except for the most highly paid, valuable positions. Why Donald Trump would agree to something like this, without severe limitations, is beyond me. Imagine the treasure trove that is about to take place to the benefit of local, state and federal employees, on top of their already gross pay and benefit packages. I feel like we spent the Soviets into bankruptcy, and the Chinese will do the same to us.

