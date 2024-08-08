LETTER: No justice for Jonathan Lewis

It was reported that the teenagers responsible for murdering their schoolmate, Jonathan Lewis, will have their cases remanded back to juvenile court so that their records will end up sealed and they will face no serious consequences for the murder of this young man.

According to the mother of Jonathan, the plea deal was never discussed with Jonathan’s family, and the family was instead told that the teens would be charged with murder and would spend at least two years in prison — as if that is anywhere near as serious a consequence as they should face for killing someone. Now, the family is deprived of even that much of a measure of justice.

In other words, there will be no justice for Jonathan Lewis.