Letters

LETTER: No justice for Jonathan Lewis

Brett Sears Las Vegas
August 7, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

It was reported that the teenagers responsible for murdering their schoolmate, Jonathan Lewis, will have their cases remanded back to juvenile court so that their records will end up sealed and they will face no serious consequences for the murder of this young man.

According to the mother of Jonathan, the plea deal was never discussed with Jonathan’s family, and the family was instead told that the teens would be charged with murder and would spend at least two years in prison — as if that is anywhere near as serious a consequence as they should face for killing someone. Now, the family is deprived of even that much of a measure of justice.

In other words, there will be no justice for Jonathan Lewis.

Bret West Henderson

Joe Biden is a decent man and has been an effective president. I think history will judge him very positively.

Harry Levy North Las Vegas

For four years, we were lied to by Ms. Harris and the Democratic Party about Mr Biden’s impairment.

William Parkinson Las Vegas

My wife and I sincerely believe the new changes will make flying with Southwest so much better than it is now.

Joyce Cassen Henderson

All we hear from Republicans and Democrats are mud-slinging speeches against their opponents. We deserve better.

Charles ODonnell Las Vegas

Concerns extend beyond the financial wisdom of film production tax credits.

Joseph C. Schillmoeller Las Vegas

The Democrats claim Donald Trump is a “threat to our democracy.” Let’s take a look at the Democratic Party.

