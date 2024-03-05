LETTER: No Labels effort is a right-wing push to elect Donald Trump

Anyone with his or her eyes open knows exactly who’s behind No Labels.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

After reading your Friday article “No Labels to plot future of third-party bid,” it became absolutely obvious who is behind this movement.

It’s not a secret where Larry Hogan stands, being a Republican Maryland governor. Thinking, however, that West Virginia’s Joe Manchin is a true Democrat is a joke.

Though Sen. Manchin voted with his party on small matters and appointments, he has always been behind the GOP on anything of importance. In 2023, he voted against climate change legislation. In 2021, he sank President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation. He voted against voting legislation and ending the filibuster and supported Brett Kavanaugh for a seat on the Supreme Court.

Anyone with his or her eyes open knows exactly who’s behind No Labels. It’s a right-wing group working for Donald Trump’s benefit.