LETTER: No man should have a vote about something he can’t do

Jim Riley Las Vegas
October 6, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
I can’t believe every Republican in Congress thinks abortion should be a crime. But that is the way they vote.

Democrats favor labor, Republicans favor management and owners. There are more workers than bosses, so Republicans need other issues, such as abortion, gun control and low taxes.

The GOP will never let the abortion issue go away because it needs the votes. No man should have a vote about something he can’t do.

