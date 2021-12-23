47°F
LETTER: No more grass in Southern Nevada?

Dave Mesker Las Vegas
December 22, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In response to your story about a ban on grass: The Southern Nevada Water Authority has it wrong. It should concentrate on the slogan, “Grow no more.” How long is it going to take our elected officials to say enough is enough?

Every time they make a move in this state, the people pay the bill. Growth is water, and you can’t get around it. Sports teams, hotel-casinos, homes and everything in between take another gallon of water off the table. The water problem in this state is growth, and years ago they could have straightened this out. If I had a dime for all the stupid decisions our elected officials have made over the past 30 years, I’d be a millionaire.

