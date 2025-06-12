LETTER: No more meetings at any Strip resort
Saturday letter writer Troy Pyles beat me to the punch. I give the casinos another two years of giving the shaft to the public before people wise up. I recently met a client at Caesars Palace for a meeting. The bill for breakfast for three people was $170. Parking was $25 for 90 minutes. I have sent out an email to all of my clients: No meetings at any Strip resort from this date forward.