Letters

LETTER: No more meetings at any Strip resort

The Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: We need clean energy — and fast
LETTER: Public school choice comes to Nevada
LETTER: Of presidents and mental decline
LETTER: Tinkering with mail-in voting
Barry Holtzman Las Vegas
June 11, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Saturday letter writer Troy Pyles beat me to the punch. I give the casinos another two years of giving the shaft to the public before people wise up. I recently met a client at Caesars Palace for a meeting. The bill for breakfast for three people was $170. Parking was $25 for 90 minutes. I have sent out an email to all of my clients: No meetings at any Strip resort from this date forward.

LETTER: We need clean energy — and fast
John Macdonald Las Vegas

In his May 21 column, Victor Joecks wrote that we should “stop stressing out about climate change.” On June 3, the Review-Journal featured a story about a survey by UNLV which found that heat is a hot topic.

LETTER: Tinkering with mail-in voting
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

I agree it’s reasonable to call for tighter oversight of mail-in ballot counting (June 6 Review-Journal editorial), but such scrutiny must apply across the board, not just in select areas.

LETTER: Another sad Nevada animal cruelty story
Patricia Reid Las Vegas

We are grateful for the passage of “Reba’s Law” recently at the Nevada Legislature, but heavier fines and penalties are necessary.

