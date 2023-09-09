89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: No mystery to high energy costs

Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas
September 8, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As reported in the Review-Journal, many Southern Nevada residents are frustrated over the high cost of their utility bills. One person who represents a non-profit organization blames it on Nevada Energy, accusing the company of being interested only in the “profit margin.” The problem with this statement is that the Nevada Public Utilities Commission, is responsible for regulating utility companies in Nevada. This includes approving any change in rates.

There is another reason why our electricity rates have skyrocketed, and we have only ourselves to blame. In 2020 Nevada voters sealed our energy restrictions by approving Question 6 and amending our constitution to mandate that we shift to at least 50 percent renewable energy by 2030. People in the pro-renewable camp preached before the vote that electricity rates would go down when we got away from natural gas and coal. This has turned out to not to be true.

Look no further than California whose electricity bills are the highest in the nation and brownouts occur every summer due to the belief that renewable energy sources are the answer. To get high-cost energy bills down, we must have more competition and still rely on fossil fuels and natural gas for our energy.

MOST READ
1
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
Geechy Guy, a favorite Vegas comic, found dead at 59
2
Aria manager accused of stealing more than $773K from Strip hotel
Aria manager accused of stealing more than $773K from Strip hotel
3
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
Rainfall and Lake Mead water levels, explained
4
Breeze launches thrice-weekly flights to East Coast city
Breeze launches thrice-weekly flights to East Coast city
5
New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Attacks on identity politics are racist
Ron Moore Las Vegas

The very moral universe of “Making America Great Again” is the desire to return to the days of dominant white supremacy.

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex P ...
LETTER: Trump will win in 2024
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Donald Trump will win by campaigning from courtrooms with national television coverage.

More stories
Nearly 300 dead as 6.8 quake rocks Morocco
Nearly 300 dead as 6.8 quake rocks Morocco
What constitutes a successful season for Raiders?
What constitutes a successful season for Raiders?
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
Lombardo, Clark County officially end emergency declarations for Hurricane Hilary
Lombardo, Clark County officially end emergency declarations for Hurricane Hilary
Sharp, recreational bettors on same side in Raiders-Broncos game
Sharp, recreational bettors on same side in Raiders-Broncos game
‘Game changer’: Vocational program to help inmates with job-readiness
‘Game changer’: Vocational program to help inmates with job-readiness