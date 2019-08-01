88°F
Letters

LETTER: No need for supermajority on Nevada business tax extension

Jon Sias Henderson
July 31, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Your July 24 editorial on the GOP challenge to the extension of the modified business tax takes a parochial, distorted view of the Nevada Constitution. Like it or not, the Legislative Counsel Bureau concluded that the extension did not require a two-thirds vote of both houses of the Legislature.

The constitution specifically addresses an “increase” in revenue in requiring a two-thirds vote. In this situation, the question before the Legislature was: Do we decrease revenue by allowing a planned sunset of the business tax or do we maintain revenue by leaving the tax at its current level? The constitution is silent on a reduction of revenue, which would have been the result absent this year’s legislative action. Nor does the constitution comment on a maintenance of the revenue status quo. As a result, you stake a position counter to the constitution and common sense.

LETTER: A land of hyphens.
Mary Louise Flanneary Las Vegas

Why aren’t we all just Americans?

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, drives past New York Liberty's Amanda Zahui B, of Sweden, du ...
LETTER: Equal pay for WNBA
By Jo Walsh Henderson

It’s great to see Sen. Jacky Rosen seeking equal pay for WNBA players.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 6900 N. Pecos Rd., North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Lesson from the VA
By Barry Gray, Mesquite

For all of the candidates and their followers who clammer for health care for all, go ask our veterans how they like waiting months and years for treatment.

Protestors hold signs that read " Asylum is a Right" outside of the San Francisco Federal Court ...
LETTER: It’s the law?
By Kyle Maring, Henderson

Reader Jack Oliver seems to believe that undocumented immigrants are criminals. But by that standard, we are obviously a nation of criminals.