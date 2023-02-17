41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: No need to expand the Las Vegas airport

Kim S. Uhlik Las Vegas
February 16, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off in Las Vegas in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Southwest Airlines plane takes off in Las Vegas in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Missing from the discussion of options regarding Las Vegas air travel is a solution that promotes sustainability. Simply calculate the ultimate capacity of Harry Reid International Airport and announce that, once that capacity has been reached, no expansion will occur.

Even the current number of flights is sufficient to sustain our region’s economy, and there still is a bit of room for increases until capacity is reached.

Why ruin the desert near Jean and Primm, add more pollution from jet engines, further clog Interstate 15 and perhaps contribute to our water shortage?

MOST READ
1
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
2
Athletics add 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site, source says
Athletics add 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site, source says
3
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
Las Vegas country nightspot returning to casino
4
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
A’s focusing on Las Vegas for new ballpark, MLB commissioner says
A’s focusing on Las Vegas for new ballpark, MLB commissioner says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: In defense of Republicans
Jane Klein Henderson

I can define what a woman is. I don’t believe in castrating minors.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Money and education
Robert Lafleur Las Vegas

Victor Joecks’ Feb. 8 column on school spending reminded me of when I lived in New Hampshire 30-plus years ago.

More stories for you
LETTER: Who comes to Vegas for a food court?
LETTER: Who comes to Vegas for a food court?
LETTER: Debt ceiling issue is back
LETTER: Debt ceiling issue is back
LETTER: Farewell to Ron Kantowski
LETTER: Farewell to Ron Kantowski
LETTER: Republicans again trot out Big Lie about debt ceiling
LETTER: Republicans again trot out Big Lie about debt ceiling
LETTER: Trump, Biden and classified documents
LETTER: Trump, Biden and classified documents
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting and open primaries