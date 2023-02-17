LETTER: No need to expand the Las Vegas airport

Why ruin the desert near Jean and Primm, add more pollution from jet engines, further clog Interstate 15 and perhaps contribute to our water shortage?

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off in Las Vegas in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Missing from the discussion of options regarding Las Vegas air travel is a solution that promotes sustainability. Simply calculate the ultimate capacity of Harry Reid International Airport and announce that, once that capacity has been reached, no expansion will occur.

Even the current number of flights is sufficient to sustain our region’s economy, and there still is a bit of room for increases until capacity is reached.

