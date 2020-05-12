LETTER: No need to recall Mayor Carolyn Goodman

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The recall effort to remove Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is uncalled for (Friday’s Review-Journal). Mayor Goodman faced a biased interviewer in Anderson Cooper and his CNN managers, who are against anyone who wants to open up businesses before they deem it appropriate. Mayor Goodman spoke from her heart and not from some prepared and scripted message. She wants to open back up our casinos. Shutting down business and sheltering in place is not sustainable.