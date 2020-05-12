79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: No need to recall Mayor Carolyn Goodman

William Clark Las Vegas
May 11, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The recall effort to remove Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is uncalled for (Friday’s Review-Journal). Mayor Goodman faced a biased interviewer in Anderson Cooper and his CNN managers, who are against anyone who wants to open up businesses before they deem it appropriate. Mayor Goodman spoke from her heart and not from some prepared and scripted message. She wants to open back up our casinos. Shutting down business and sheltering in place is not sustainable.

MOST READ
1
Venetian, Palazzo set for June reopening; staff virus testing begins
Venetian, Palazzo set for June reopening; staff virus testing begins
2
Restaurants reopen, find no rush for new normal in Las Vegas
Restaurants reopen, find no rush for new normal in Las Vegas
3
Caesars to phase in reopenings, releases health and safety plan
Caesars to phase in reopenings, releases health and safety plan
4
More Las Vegas Valley restaurants announce reopening dates
More Las Vegas Valley restaurants announce reopening dates
5
Closures, layoffs cloud future for some Las Vegas homebuyers
Closures, layoffs cloud future for some Las Vegas homebuyers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST