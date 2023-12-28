57°F
Letters

LETTER: No one should huddle in fear, unarmed, waiting to be slaughtered

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
December 27, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
Although I am a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, I have always been somewhat skeptical of its actual practical value in preventing tyranny or personal defense against violence. When Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, I was surprised to find out that few Israeli households possess a firearm, including those in communities near borders with violent neighbors. This despite the fact that many adults have familiarity with firearms through widespread mandatory military service.

So it is worth noting that applications for gun ownership are way up in Israel (“Since attack, Israel changed,” Dec. 23 Review-Journal). No one should huddle in fear, unarmed, waiting to be slaughtered.

