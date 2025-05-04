72°F
LETTER: No water, water anywhere

Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Donald Cleland Las Vegas
May 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Thank you, Denise Moyle, for your wake up call to Nevadans regarding Nevada’s single most precious resource: water (“One way to stretch Nevada’s dwindling water supplies,” April 27 commentary). The article should be required reading for all of our elected officials.

To all of our politicians reaching for a higher office, wearing tailored suits, crowing about jobs, growth and increasing budgets for handouts, I say: Get a life. Treat our tax dollars as if it were your money. I will not be voting for anyone who will not commit to stopping growth in the valley.

Las Vegas used to be a great place to live. Since corporate America took over this town, it has steadily gone downhill. Pay a third party to make a dinner reservation? Not.

