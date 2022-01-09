LETTER: Nobody condones the Capitol riots

Federal agents disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are so hypocritical. Federal buildings were burned and federal officers attacked by antifa and Black Lives Matter, yet there was no outcry, no accusations of insurrection or terrorism. Democrat leaders such as Rep. Maxine Waters and members of The Squad applauded the violence. Cities burned nationwide and not a word of condemnation from the left.

The treatment and trials of the Jan. 6 rioters are akin to those in Stalinist Russia. No one condones their actions, but the fact that antifa and BLM got a free pass is what angers many people. Crimes committed by the left go unpunished, but those committed by the right are met with witch trials and persecution.