LETTER: ‘None of These Candidates’ an attractive option

Politicians are the only confederacy of people in the United States who lie more than drug addicts.

Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

At the age of 83, I am so relieved I no longer have to study and research the qualifications of each candidate for public office. It’s right there before me in media ads, all of which tell me not one of them should be elected. Each is portrayed by their opponent as an immoral, terrible person who has spent his or her life in a corrupt world of evil. Unbathed, stinking sociopaths — cretins, for sure.

The situation is made even more complicated because 99.9 percent of the candidates are hardcore, proven liars. In fact, politicians are the only confederacy of people in the United States who lie more than drug addicts.

Rule us? Rob us? Mislead us? Betray us? Not me.

The only decision I have to make before heading to the polls is to decide whom to vote against, for I certainly cannot vote for many of the candidates, many of whom should probably be in prison. Maybe I should just push the “None of These Candidates” in most spots.

Like it or not, that is my truth.