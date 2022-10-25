62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: ‘None of These Candidates’ an attractive option

Kelso Sturgeon Las Vegas
October 24, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Veg ...
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

At the age of 83, I am so relieved I no longer have to study and research the qualifications of each candidate for public office. It’s right there before me in media ads, all of which tell me not one of them should be elected. Each is portrayed by their opponent as an immoral, terrible person who has spent his or her life in a corrupt world of evil. Unbathed, stinking sociopaths — cretins, for sure.

The situation is made even more complicated because 99.9 percent of the candidates are hardcore, proven liars. In fact, politicians are the only confederacy of people in the United States who lie more than drug addicts.

Rule us? Rob us? Mislead us? Betray us? Not me.

The only decision I have to make before heading to the polls is to decide whom to vote against, for I certainly cannot vote for many of the candidates, many of whom should probably be in prison. Maybe I should just push the “None of These Candidates” in most spots.

Like it or not, that is my truth.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
2
First ‘superbug’ case cluster in kids identified at Las Vegas hospital
First ‘superbug’ case cluster in kids identified at Las Vegas hospital
3
CARTOONS: It’s the blind leading the blind around here
CARTOONS: It’s the blind leading the blind around here
4
U2 to open MSG Sphere in fall ‘23; hints to ‘Achtung Baby’ revival
U2 to open MSG Sphere in fall ‘23; hints to ‘Achtung Baby’ revival
5
Disbarred attorney sentenced to prison for stealing clients’ money
Disbarred attorney sentenced to prison for stealing clients’ money
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Mail-in ballots and noncitizens.
Steven Oakes North Las Vegas

We could address this country’s divide by eliminating any doubt that our elections are fair and accurate.

Photo taken in Loei, Thailand
LETTER: Ronald Reagan was no hero
John Burke Henderson

Commentary by Stephen Moore noted that President Ronald Reagan reduced inflation by initiating supply-side economy programs. Not mentioned was what else Reagan did to our economy.