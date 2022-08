Than why is the United States making so many arrests?

This 2006 file photo shows the international border line made up of bollards: irregular, concrete-filled steel poles, seperating Mexico, left from the United States, in the Organ Pipe National Monument near Lukeville, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

I read in the Review-Journal that authorities stopped almost 200,000 people from illegally entering the country last month. This after they stopped more than 200,000 in June. So why are columnists who appear in the Review-Journal usually decrying our border security as nonexistent? Don’t they read their own paper?