53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: North Las Vegas, its fire department sued over drug death

Mike Minton North Las Vegas
February 16, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In reading your Saturday article about the couple suing the city of North Las Vegas for their daughter’s death, I again had to ask myself: When are we going to start holding people accountable for their own poor decisions and actions?

The Slatsky’s daughter died of a drug overdose at a party at the Golden Nugget from drugs provided to her by her husband. Her husband has been tried and convicted for her death. The Slatskys have adopted their grandson and now are suing the North Las Vegas Fire Department and the city, where the convicted husband worked.

The city and its fire department had nothing to do with their daughter’s death. Their daughter willingly took the drugs that led to her death. Her husband provided her with them. Just because he was a firefighter doesn’t make the city and its department liable. This is another frivolous lawsuit brought about by ambulance-chasing attorneys. The city will probably decide it’s cheaper to settle. Attorneys will then keep a significant piece of the settlement and claim victory.

I hope the city fights this lawsuit vigorously and prevails. The Slatskys, and more so the attorneys, are not entitled to a nickel from the North Las Vegas or its fire department.

MOST READ
1
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
2
Diners recount experience at restaurant accused of serving ‘adulterated’ food
Diners recount experience at restaurant accused of serving ‘adulterated’ food
3
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
4
More arrests made in Strip incident tied to NFL running back
More arrests made in Strip incident tied to NFL running back
5
The Stadium Tour plans to land at Allegiant Stadium
The Stadium Tour plans to land at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)
LETTER: Special treatment on Kamara episode?
Carolyn Schmalz Henderson

I cannot vote for Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is running for governor, because he uses his power to bend the rules.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Donald Trump the document shredder
Elaine Harman Las Vegas

We heard about Hillary’s emails nonstop, but there’s barely a peep or zip on right-wing media about Trump. The hypocrisy is unbelievable.

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
LETTER: Democrats don’t get it
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

Members of the Democratic Party seem to know and fully accept the fact that they are going to get clobbered in the 2022 midterm elections.