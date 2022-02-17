LETTER: North Las Vegas, its fire department sued over drug death

(Getty Images)

In reading your Saturday article about the couple suing the city of North Las Vegas for their daughter’s death, I again had to ask myself: When are we going to start holding people accountable for their own poor decisions and actions?

The Slatsky’s daughter died of a drug overdose at a party at the Golden Nugget from drugs provided to her by her husband. Her husband has been tried and convicted for her death. The Slatskys have adopted their grandson and now are suing the North Las Vegas Fire Department and the city, where the convicted husband worked.

The city and its fire department had nothing to do with their daughter’s death. Their daughter willingly took the drugs that led to her death. Her husband provided her with them. Just because he was a firefighter doesn’t make the city and its department liable. This is another frivolous lawsuit brought about by ambulance-chasing attorneys. The city will probably decide it’s cheaper to settle. Attorneys will then keep a significant piece of the settlement and claim victory.

I hope the city fights this lawsuit vigorously and prevails. The Slatskys, and more so the attorneys, are not entitled to a nickel from the North Las Vegas or its fire department.