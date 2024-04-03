LETTER: North Las Vegas land deal raises eyebrows

Where is the common sense? I always hope to find candidates who are honest and think of the city.

After reading your Thursday Business section article, “NLV buys back land for $53M,” I could not believe that the city of North Las Vegas sold this property to Pacific Group for $37 million in 2022 and has now bought it back for $53 million. Does the city have that much extra money to spare? I would like to know the reasoning for this asinine decision. That is $16 million that could have been used to repair roads, add traffic lights or hire more first-responders.

The first thing that came to my mind after reading the article was a thought about corruption. Then I realized nobody could be so stupid as to be that openly corrupt.

Prices are constantly getting higher in this country. People are struggling to make rent, put food on their tables or fill up the gasoline tank. Now the people who run our city see fit to pay this ridiculous price for property the city once owned less than two years ago. It is things like this that keep me from voting for the same people in office year after year. I always hope to find candidates who are honest and think of the city.

Vote all these people out and elect candidates who have common sense.