LETTER: North Law Vegas city manager gets nice bonus after a year.

Thank you for your May 10 story, “NLV manager gets bonus after positive review.” It’s good to know the new North Las Vegas City Manager Micaela Moore is doing such a good job after her first year since being promoted from city attorney. Her $17,000 bonus was approved 4-0 by the North Las Vegas City Council. This atop a $340,000 annual salary. I suppose that wasn’t incentive enough to perform well in the new position.

Consider that a U.S. senator earns a base salary of $174,000 annually. Ms. Moore was able to claim great achievements during the state of the city presentation, such as “hiring 338 part-time and full-time positions in 2025 with plans for 100 more” in order to boost morale, the story noted. “The city is also opening the North Star Academy that will provide child care for staffers,” according to the report.

I’m very grateful that our poor, poor public servants have a wide enough trough to feed from.