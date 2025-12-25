58°F
Letters

LETTER: Not a fan

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Jim Veltri Las Vegas
December 24, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

There’s something wrong with the president. It wasn’t even 48 hours after the death of Rob Reiner and his wife that he was belittling and ridiculing him. You can disagree with someone but — in light of the tragic circumstances of their death — where is the compassion?

I’m at a loss, as I see nothing that this person does that warrants any good to be said about him. He refused to honor the slain congresswoman from Minnesota and even ridiculed her and her husband. He is a terrible terrible person, and he’s on a stage where the whole world can see him.

LETTER: Bipartisan legislation awaits Congress
Wayne Willis North Las Vegas

As Congress enjoys a holiday recess after a divisive year, there are opportunities for bipartisan progress that Nevada’s delegation can lead. Two key efforts deserve immediate support.

LETTER: The three ‘A’s’
David Lyons Las Vegas

Assimilation, antisemitism and affordability.

LETTER: Coercive policies
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Right-wingers want to impose their values.

LETTER: Undermining unions
Chip Henry Las Vegas

A boon to the working man, dues aside.

