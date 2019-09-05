96°F
Letters

LETTER: Not all Californians want to replicate its policies

By John Fields, Henderson
September 4, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

A letter to the editor with the headline “Big Brother” (Aug. 29), referred to escapees from Democratic-led, high-tax states as bombarding Nevada and voting exactly as they did back home. I am one of those escapees. I think historically that has been accurate, but not today.

I, and most others I have encountered, left California to escape from the one-party politics and values. Depending on the person, economic reasons were part of the decision to leave, but often only a secondary reason.

I was pleased that Nevada lawmakers have apparently refused California legislators’ request to impose their gun laws on Nevada. We recent California expats need to continually warn our new follow residents to keep a big distance from California.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Dolphins shouldn’t be in captivity
By Linda Faso, Las Vegas

A baby dolphin was born Aug. 16 at The Mirage’s Secret Garden. A sad day for that baby who will grow up in a cement swimming pool

Las Vegas Sun newspapers photographed on Aug. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A comic request

The only reason I read the Sun is for the comic strips “Dilbert” and “Pearls Before Swine”.

Las Vegas Sun newspapers photographed on Aug. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wasted space

I read with great interest about the Review-Journal’s attempt to sever the Joint Operating Agreement with the Las Vegas Sun.

Wayne Allyn Root (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root pats himself on the back
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

I read Wayne Allyn Root’s column for the sheer entertainment, like reading the comics. His Aug. 25 commentary didn’t disappoint.

LETTER: Clark County teachers and master’s degrees
Brandon Taylor Henderson

I keep hearing teachers say they deserve the step increases they were promised when they started their master’s program or the continuing ed curriculum.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Las Vegas Monorail a local transportation asset
By David Ballard, Las Vegas

I believe having people use mass transit and taking cars off the road is in the best interest of society. Sometimes, the answers to problems are simple ones.