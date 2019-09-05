LETTER: Not all Californians want to replicate its policies

A letter to the editor recently to escapees from Democratic-led, high-tax states as bombarding Nevada and voting exactly as they did back home.

A letter to the editor with the headline “Big Brother” (Aug. 29), referred to escapees from Democratic-led, high-tax states as bombarding Nevada and voting exactly as they did back home. I am one of those escapees. I think historically that has been accurate, but not today.

I, and most others I have encountered, left California to escape from the one-party politics and values. Depending on the person, economic reasons were part of the decision to leave, but often only a secondary reason.

I was pleased that Nevada lawmakers have apparently refused California legislators’ request to impose their gun laws on Nevada. We recent California expats need to continually warn our new follow residents to keep a big distance from California.