Letters

LETTER: Not all experiences at Southern Nevada vaccination sites are bad

Barry Perea Las Vegas
February 9, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
My wife and I went to get our first shot at Cashman recently. We waited about five minutes to get checked in and actually got our shot five minutes early. There were no lines anywhere. This was at 10:30 a.m.

After waiting the required 15 minutes, we had a U.S. Army soldier come to us and he had us take a picture of a code with our phone. He then instructed us how to schedule our second shot, which will be conducted at the Convention Center.

As we were leaving, a gentlemen approached us and asked if we had made and confirmed our second shot and asked if we needed additional help. We thanked him, told him we were all set. He then reminded us that our second shot was going to be at the Convention Center on Paradise Road.

After all of the negative publicity that the Cashman facility has received, I thought it important to let your readers know that, all in all, it was a great experience. They really have their act turned around.

