LETTER: Not all Republicans are anti-abortion
Democrats seize on issue to stave off midterm collapse.
I identify as a conservative Republican, but I am very pro-choice. In a world faced with overpopulation, hunger and abused children, let’s empty the orphanages and foster homes before having a pro-life discussion. Also: If you don’t have ovaries, you shouldn’t be part of the discussion or have a vote.
I believe a Democrat was responsible for the Supreme Court leak because without something to divide the country, the Democrats would not have a chance in the midterm elections.