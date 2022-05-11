LETTER: Not all Republicans are anti-abortion

Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

I identify as a conservative Republican, but I am very pro-choice. In a world faced with overpopulation, hunger and abused children, let’s empty the orphanages and foster homes before having a pro-life discussion. Also: If you don’t have ovaries, you shouldn’t be part of the discussion or have a vote.

I believe a Democrat was responsible for the Supreme Court leak because without something to divide the country, the Democrats would not have a chance in the midterm elections.