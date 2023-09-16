LETTER: Not all teachers are doing a great job

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to Jill Levy’s Sunday letter to the editor blaming parents for poor school attendance: Can you blame parents for hesitating to send their kids to school? With all this news about teachers teaching children about wokeness and transgender issues, I wouldn’t send my kids to school either. The kids are supposedly being taught math, reading and history. Yet look at the proficiency of Clark County kids now in these subjects — way below average, which is proof they are not doing the right thing.

I had very high regard for teachers. But today, some teachers are not to be respected.