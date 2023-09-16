81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Not all teachers are doing a great job

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
September 15, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to Jill Levy’s Sunday letter to the editor blaming parents for poor school attendance: Can you blame parents for hesitating to send their kids to school? With all this news about teachers teaching children about wokeness and transgender issues, I wouldn’t send my kids to school either. The kids are supposedly being taught math, reading and history. Yet look at the proficiency of Clark County kids now in these subjects — way below average, which is proof they are not doing the right thing.

I had very high regard for teachers. But today, some teachers are not to be respected.

MOST READ
1
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
2
Driver’s license, Social Security numbers ‘copied,’ Caesars tells SEC
Driver’s license, Social Security numbers ‘copied,’ Caesars tells SEC
3
The Sphere might be Phish’s Vegas aquarium
The Sphere might be Phish’s Vegas aquarium
4
MGM websites up, but reservation systems still affected by hack
MGM websites up, but reservation systems still affected by hack
5
Retired police chief killed in bike crash remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in bike crash remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
LETTER: A lack of leadership
Bradley Guichard Las Vegas

Jesus Jara is the problem at school district.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden is too old to run again
John Turzer Henderson

While his age alone is a problem, let’s look at the real reasons Mr. Biden should not run.

Kevin McCarthy of Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Those dumb Republicans
Don Ellis Henderson

Looking to squander more opportunity with impeachment inquiry.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Thoughts on Biden’s age
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

Statistically, President Biden could live to serve another four-year term in office with time to spare.

The American Flag blows in the wind as the Stratosphere hotel-casino observation deck is shown ...
LETTER: Let’s stand together
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

Let’s not forget we are the “United” States of America.

More stories
Brad Garrett calls out Maher over ‘Real Time’ return: ‘Nooooo, Bill!!’
Brad Garrett calls out Maher over ‘Real Time’ return: ‘Nooooo, Bill!!’
Deablo’s play was ‘Divine’ for Raiders in season opener
Deablo’s play was ‘Divine’ for Raiders in season opener
Is UNLV better this season? SEC opponent offers measuring stick
Is UNLV better this season? SEC opponent offers measuring stick
How to watch Raiders-Bills game
How to watch Raiders-Bills game
Slot machines at Venetian crash, but operations quickly restored
Slot machines at Venetian crash, but operations quickly restored
Sharp money pours in on one side of Raiders-Bills game
Sharp money pours in on one side of Raiders-Bills game