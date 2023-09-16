LETTER: Not all teachers are doing a great job
Parents may have reasons for not sending kids to the Clark County School District.
In response to Jill Levy’s Sunday letter to the editor blaming parents for poor school attendance: Can you blame parents for hesitating to send their kids to school? With all this news about teachers teaching children about wokeness and transgender issues, I wouldn’t send my kids to school either. The kids are supposedly being taught math, reading and history. Yet look at the proficiency of Clark County kids now in these subjects — way below average, which is proof they are not doing the right thing.
I had very high regard for teachers. But today, some teachers are not to be respected.