101°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Not easy to pick a side in school district-union dispute

Robert Hirst Las Vegas
July 29, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

It’s very hard to pick a side in the ongoing battle between the inept Clark County School District and the out-of-touch teachers union. The only report card that matters is that student results are among the worse in the country … year after year after year.

Meanwhile commercials, protests and guest columns continually pit one against the other while always ending that everything they do is, “for the children.” Taxpayers and citizens who had the benefit of an education outside this warehouse of ineptitude understand that dedication to the children ends when it means teacher report cards or administrative transparency.

The latest salvo is the July 22 letter from (CCSD communication officer) Tod Story’s congratulating the district’s human resources officials for their recruitment efforts to replace retirees and others. Mr. Story also cites survey data for those resigning or leaving … let’s see it. Truly, if that data is favorable to the district, they would share the results so we could learn the specific reasons cited and, in turn, target those opportunities for improvement to increase the chances that those who remain will stay.

Further, I think the HR job became a bit easier when, post-pandemic, the district was hiring all warm bodies, teaching certificate or not. The problem with 1,721 employees leaving the district is that we have no idea if the right ones are leaving. More money, more attention and more whining has not done a thing to move the competency needle. If the majority of those leaving are newcomers, that is a high number. If those who are not leaving are the long-term contributors to our local embarrassment, let’s double the departure number and ensure these enablers are out the door ASAP.

Mr. Story has a very difficult job that would be made easier if, instead of trumpeting that “our educators go above and beyond each day,” he would devote the same passion to asking teachers to simply ensure students can read, write and maybe do math at their current grade level.

MOST READ
1
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
2
Her dog went in for an exam and vaccination. Hours later, the dog was dead
Her dog went in for an exam and vaccination. Hours later, the dog was dead
3
For this Vegas resort, it’s time to cash in with F1
For this Vegas resort, it’s time to cash in with F1
4
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Strip faces criticism back home
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Strip faces criticism back home
5
West Las Vegas community ranked one of the best-selling in nation this year
West Las Vegas community ranked one of the best-selling in nation this year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: School district makes great strides in recruitment
LETTER: School district makes great strides in recruitment
EDITORIAL: CCSD teacher shortage is a problem of retention, not recruitment
EDITORIAL: CCSD teacher shortage is a problem of retention, not recruitment
VICTOR JOECKS: Jara: CCSD should fire me if …
VICTOR JOECKS: Jara: CCSD should fire me if …
LETTER: CCSD must stop playing games with union
LETTER: CCSD must stop playing games with union
VICTOR JOECKS: Looming CCEA strike shows more money didn’t fix education
VICTOR JOECKS: Looming CCEA strike shows more money didn’t fix education
EDITORIAL: ‘Everyone had equal learning loss’ so it’s all good
EDITORIAL: ‘Everyone had equal learning loss’ so it’s all good