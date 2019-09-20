LETTER: Not enough money in the world to pay for Democrat giveaways

The older I get, the more I’m convinced that Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” should be required reading.

(The Associated Press)

Let me see if I understand this. The Democrats’ “Medicare for All” plan will cost $3 trillion annually. The Green New Deal will cost more than $1 trillion annually. They intend to pay for these programs by taxing those greedy, evil billionaires and corporations. Wrong.

Four trillion dollars is almost the current federal budget. In reality, they will have to increase taxes on everybody. Bear in mind, this does not include their other proposals, such as a guaranteed income, free college and the gamut of other giveaways they propose.

The older I get, the more I’m convinced that Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” should be required reading from seventh grade through graduate school. The book is somewhat of an exaggeration, but it is where the social democrats are taking us.