Letters

LETTER: Not everyone has the money to buy a mansion

Julia Cichon Las Vegas
May 3, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
I found John Przybys’ Wednesday article on the available homes in the Las Vegas Valley for $300,000 or less very pertinent to the average potential buyer. I have been looking at homes for sale in the Las Vegas area and find that there are good quality, attractive homes in this price range. More attention to the resale market would be nice, as well as articles about the many different communities in the area.

Most of us cannot afford those million-dollar properties that are written about every week. It is so refreshing to read about those nice homes in the affordable price range.

