LETTER: Not politically motivated?

Hank Schmidt’s Monday letter questions whether Donald Trump’s legal woes are a witch hunt and politically motivated. I would remind him that New York Attorney General Leticia James ran on the campaign promise to get Mr. Trump. If this isn’t politically motivated, nothing is.

Mr. Schmidt also mentions that many of the prosecutor’s witnesses are Republicans. As of now, there has been no testimony adversarial to Mr. Trump from these Republicans. The prosecution’s star witness, Michael Cohen, is a convicted felon and perjurer.He is also very bitter that Mr. Trump did not include him in his administration.

Furthermore, this matter, a misdemeanor, goes back eight years. Yet all of a sudden, right in the middle of a presidential election, a trial date was set. No political motivation here. Many high-profile prosecutors previously passed on bringing this case to trial because of a lack of evidence of a crime.

The only gag order issued was to Mr. Trump, while all the other witnesses are free to voice their opinions on TikTok and social media. Judge Juan Merchan, presiding over the trial, is a Democratic donor.

Laventriy Beria, a member of Stalin’s secret police, famously boasted, ”Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.” Clearly, this reminds me of the Trump indictments. A witch hunt indeed.