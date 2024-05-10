69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Not politically motivated?

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
More Stories
(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LETTER: ID needed to pick up hair spray
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah
LETTER: A proxy war on the United States
This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline W ...
LETTER: Do the math on Brightline numbers
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Who is funding the progressive protest industry?
Jane Klein Henderson
May 9, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Hank Schmidt’s Monday letter questions whether Donald Trump’s legal woes are a witch hunt and politically motivated. I would remind him that New York Attorney General Leticia James ran on the campaign promise to get Mr. Trump. If this isn’t politically motivated, nothing is.

Mr. Schmidt also mentions that many of the prosecutor’s witnesses are Republicans. As of now, there has been no testimony adversarial to Mr. Trump from these Republicans. The prosecution’s star witness, Michael Cohen, is a convicted felon and perjurer.He is also very bitter that Mr. Trump did not include him in his administration.

Furthermore, this matter, a misdemeanor, goes back eight years. Yet all of a sudden, right in the middle of a presidential election, a trial date was set. No political motivation here. Many high-profile prosecutors previously passed on bringing this case to trial because of a lack of evidence of a crime.

The only gag order issued was to Mr. Trump, while all the other witnesses are free to voice their opinions on TikTok and social media. Judge Juan Merchan, presiding over the trial, is a Democratic donor.

Laventriy Beria, a member of Stalin’s secret police, famously boasted, ”Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.” Clearly, this reminds me of the Trump indictments. A witch hunt indeed.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LETTER: ID needed to pick up hair spray
Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

I cannot comprehend why identification is not required to vote in Nevada, yet it is required to pick up hair spray.

AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah
LETTER: Student protesters leave behind a mess
Shirlee Yunker Las Vegas

Those arrested on campus for breaking the law should be given a choice: Thirty days in jail and a criminal record or a garbage bag and gloves.

Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the ...
LETTER: Las Vegas should be happy to welcome the A’s
John Fields Henderson

Many of us look forward to the A’s arriving and appreciate the confidence owner John Fisher has in the Las Vegas area. We will work to make the team successful.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Giving Donald Trump a pass
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

Listen to the evidence that will be presented at Donald Trump’s trials before reaching any conclusions. And remember that those giving the most damning testimony will likely be Republicans.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Why does Las Vegas keep building houses?
Russell Boyd Las Vegas

How can we ask the federal government for additional funds to fight the drought when we keep pulling billions of gallons of water out of the Colorado River, which feeds Lake Mead?

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
EDITORIAL: The administrative state and the Bill of Rights
recommend 2
VICTOR JOECKS: Trump impeached for what Biden is doing
recommend 3
JONAH GOLDBERG: What happened to the Republican war on ‘woke’
recommend 4
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Both parties offer terrible choices, but voters have options
recommend 5
Coronado pitcher nails down state softball berth — PHOTOS
recommend 6
Impairment, speed factors in North Las Vegas motorcycle rider fatality, police say