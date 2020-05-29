LETTER: Nothing but orange cones for miles
But is anybody actually working?
I often see and hear complaints about orange traffic cones deployed around Las Vegas where no work is being done. I have determined that the city and Clark County have so many cones that it’s impossible to store the ones not being used so they just scatter them around, then move them occasionally like chess pieces. The public works officials in charge probably have no idea how many cones they have or where they are, but cones not being used are not difficult to find.