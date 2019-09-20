75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Nothing inappropriate about anti-Donald Trump chorus

By Neal Matzkin, Henderson
September 19, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In her Saturday letter, Mary Weintraub complains about the “boring” refrain that President Donald Trump lies. She says we should focus instead on Congress doing nothing.

About the latter, Mitch McConnell has the Senate sitting on legislation by saying he won’t bring up anything Mr. Trump won’t sign. Mr. Trump, in turn, does nothing about any legislation. He has offered no plans on immigration or health care. Did he not promise great health care when he ran for office? He said it would be so simple.

As to Mr. Trump lying, note that Ms. Weintraub does not deny it. I guess she has very low expectations. Without honesty and integrity, what do you have except a banana republic?

Mr. Trump says the economy is wonderful. The annual deficit is up 18 percent due to his giveaway to the wealthy. To keep it going, he proposed negative interest rates — leave $1,000 in the bank and take out $975 at the end of a year. Great if you are living on savings.

Oh, on lies: Bill Clinton told one and it got him impeached.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
LETTER: Democrats keep on bashing Donald Trump
George Pucine Las Vegas

How about these Democratic debate mannequins own up to the statistics from Chicago, their own Democratic stronghold?

LETTER: Time for common-sense gun laws
Tehran Boldon Las Vegas

Universal background checks should be required for all gun transfers … period.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Area 51 invasion is very stupid
James Surratt Iowa City, Iowa

I agree that it’s a UFO hotspot. There’s even a story out that there is a colony of aliens living nearby. But trying to invade the area is outright stupid.

Former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
LETTER: Free Bernie Madoff!
Tim Hicks Las Vegas

Former vice president Joe Biden said recently that no one should be in prison for a nonviolent crime.