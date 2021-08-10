LETTER: Nothing peaceful about Jan. 6 attack

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In his Aug. 6 letter, Charles Shrout tells us that the Jan. 6 assault on the national capitol was a “mostly peaceful protest marred by a few bad apples.” Open your eyes or perhaps your mind, Mr. Shrout. There was nothing peaceful about it. How about we have a bit of truth out of you Republicans for a change? We Democrats have many issues we can talk about. We hardly need to make one up. Let’s let the courtroom show us just how peaceful your protest was.