Letters

LETTER: Nothing peaceful about Jan. 6 attack

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
August 9, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In his Aug. 6 letter, Charles Shrout tells us that the Jan. 6 assault on the national capitol was a “mostly peaceful protest marred by a few bad apples.” Open your eyes or perhaps your mind, Mr. Shrout. There was nothing peaceful about it. How about we have a bit of truth out of you Republicans for a change? We Democrats have many issues we can talk about. We hardly need to make one up. Let’s let the courtroom show us just how peaceful your protest was.

LETTER: Shaming the unvaccinated won’t work
Annette Gallagher Las Vegas

If the vaccinations and masks are so effective, why are there so many ”breakthrough“ cases being reported?

LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court
Brandon Taylor Las Vegas

The Supreme Court gently told the Biden administration that extending the eviction moratorium wasn’t a good idea.

LETTER: Natural COVID immunity only lasts so long
A. Cribari Las Vegas

There’s no COVID vaccine for those under 12 yet, and school starts Monday. The least we can do, as adults, is get the vaccine — whether you’ve already had COVID or not.