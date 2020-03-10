61°F
Letters

LETTER: Nothing to fear but misinformation about virus?

Richard J. Palyo Henderson
March 9, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Wednesday letter regarding the new coronavirus (“We’re doomed”), Richard L. Strickland claims “only specific and accurate information from public officials will ameliorate or minimize the damage that arises out of fear or lack of such information.” Yet he speculates the virus will create 100 million victims and 2 million deaths. I think the one who is spreading fear out of a lack of information is Mr. Strickland himself.

