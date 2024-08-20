93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Nothing wrong with a little red tape

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Blame the government for inflation
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Joe Biden, working to make life better for Americans
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: Kamala Harris takes a page from Biden’s 2020 basement campaign
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The Clark County School Board strikes again
Jack de Golia Henderson
August 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In your recent business story about “red tape and bureaucracy” slowing down federal land sales in Clark County, those who want a rush job (including, one wonders, the Review Journal) certainly whine and snivel. If the process were sped up and laws were broken, those same folks would squeal when the land deals got delayed by court proceedings or investigations.

All the steps (the story calls it “red tape” as if it’s a silly waste of time) have to be followed or the paper would be doing “land fraud” and “corruption” stories, wondering why the rules hadn’t been followed.

Make up your mind: Do laws make the process slow or do they make it appropriately deliberate? After all, the Bureau of Land Management isn’t handing out Smokey Bear pencils. Public land is being turned private. This has to be done right.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Blame the government for inflation
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas

Politicians skeep saing that inflation is caused by price gouging. The opposite is a far more likely scenario.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Joe Biden, working to make life better for Americans
Rick Reynolds Las Vegas

Seniors now get free vaccinations. Insulin is capped at $35 per month. The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act removed the ban and allows Medicare to begin negotiating all drug prices starting in 2026.

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Kamala makes many promises in Las Vegas
Craig Larson Mesquite

Where has she been the last three and a half years? If Ms. Harris were to initiate her fixes now, she would have my vote.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
LETTER: Democrats let down the working class
David Newton Las Vegas

If Democrats win this November, the millions of new illegal immigrants in the country will gradually enter the workforce and will need to find places to live.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Boiling blood over animal cruelty
Bob Darling Henderson

What kind of person could put an animal in a sealed plastic container and leave it in the sun to die that kind of death?