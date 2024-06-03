87°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Nothing wrong with firefighter overtime pay

More Stories
LETTER: Trump tax cuts by the numbers
Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Chris Unger/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Barefoot and pregnant?
FILE - Police in Riot gear stand guard as demonstrators chant slogans outside the Columbia Univ ...
LETTER: Clarification on pro-Hamas demonstrations
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Holding your nose at the polls this November
George Rudenko Las Vegas
June 2, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Sunday story on firefighter overtime: As a retired cop, I know it was not uncommon to make $30,000 in overtime. Sometimes as high as $50,o00 to $60,000. We budget overtime into every fiscal year. Also, sick days, operational planning and shortages, to name a few. But what isn’t a headline is that hardly anyone wants to be a public servant. Police, fire and EMS outfits are in a continuous downward hiring spiral. Some agencies will hire 25 and drop 40 to retirement transfers or those who just quit. What some may think is bad spending is a necessary retention device. Money talks, and if these employees can work when they want and earn extra for a job that is often extremely dangerous, they absolutely should do so.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Chris Unger/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Barefoot and pregnant?
Kathy Knapp Henderson

We ladies have had to fight the bulk of the 20th century to be recognized, educated and rewarded.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Nobody to root for in campus protests
recommend 2
LETTER: A needed perspective on grocery merger proposal
recommend 3
LETTER: Here’s one bet on Brightline rail plan
recommend 4
LETTER: National popular vote presidential polls are meaningless
recommend 5
LETTER: Here’s the real threat to democracy
recommend 6
LETTER: Trump leads Biden in Nevada?