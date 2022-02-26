44°F
LETTER: Noticing a leftward shift

Wayne Schaack Las Vegas
February 25, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The sign is seen at the front of the Review-Journal building in Las Vegas. (Google)

I have been a subscriber to the RJ for over 20 years. Over the past 2-3 years, there has been a notable shift to the left in the front page section of the paper, now, to the point that major stories are being ignored in favor of left wing political talking points. Last weekend provided a good example. There was nothing about inflation, our porous southern border, the Hillary Clinton spying fiasco, Hunter Biden, an over-spending Congress and Fed, supply shortages, gas price increases, etc. Instead, there were at least three articles about the left’s new talking point — an unprovable oldie — man’s effect on climate change. And there were a couple of stories still taking shots at Trump.

I prefer a more moderate approach, such as that used by the editorial page editors on a daily basis and the Viewpoints section on Sunday. Nevada is still a 50/50 state and may well swing red in November. The paper should reflect this.

