LETTER: Now being indoors is bad for COVID?

For the past eight months, we’ve been told to shelter at home in order to reduce our chances of catching COVID-19. Gov. Steve Sisolak, like other governors, almost demanded we stay inside to prevent the spread of COVID. Now we’re being told the government is worried about more cases in the near future. Why? Because so many people will be inside due to the cold weather.

Please explain why staying inside was mandated to avoid the spread and now staying inside is the big concern. Can it be both ways?