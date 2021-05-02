LETTER: Now is the not the time to stop wearing masks

Until this disease is better understood, it is incumbent upon us to try to protect each other from this respiratory virus.

I was astounded to read Victor Joecks anti-masking column in the April 25 Viewpoints section. COVID is a respiratory virus spread via coughing, sneezing and breathing the exhale of a contagious person. It is not a common cold virus that we get during our lifetimes.

The current vaccines are definitely working, and a lot of us have received them. But until this disease is better understood, it is incumbent upon us to try to protect each other from this respiratory virus. Masks and vaccines are our best line of defense as of right now.

To suggest we de-mask at this stage is risking not only our health, but our precious non-diverse economy. If we have a resurgence in Las Vegas, we might as well put nails in the coffin of tourism and employment. This is a war we are fighting. Instead of tanks, guns and bombs, we have vaccines and masks. The right thing is to wear masks.