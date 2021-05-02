80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Now is the not the time to stop wearing masks

Kathy Knapp Henderson
May 1, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 

I was astounded to read Victor Joecks anti-masking column in the April 25 Viewpoints section. COVID is a respiratory virus spread via coughing, sneezing and breathing the exhale of a contagious person. It is not a common cold virus that we get during our lifetimes.

The current vaccines are definitely working, and a lot of us have received them. But until this disease is better understood, it is incumbent upon us to try to protect each other from this respiratory virus. Masks and vaccines are our best line of defense as of right now.

To suggest we de-mask at this stage is risking not only our health, but our precious non-diverse economy. If we have a resurgence in Las Vegas, we might as well put nails in the coffin of tourism and employment. This is a war we are fighting. Instead of tanks, guns and bombs, we have vaccines and masks. The right thing is to wear masks.

MOST READ
1
Vegas adult-fantasy club The Green Door ready to reopen
Vegas adult-fantasy club The Green Door ready to reopen
2
Odds, horse-by-horse analysis for 2021 Kentucky Derby
Odds, horse-by-horse analysis for 2021 Kentucky Derby
3
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
4
Raiders go all defense on NFL draft’s second day
Raiders go all defense on NFL draft’s second day
5
Las Vegas judge facing ethics charge to resign
Las Vegas judge facing ethics charge to resign
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Kudos on Henderson Police Department stories
Laurie Skywalker Las Vegas

Thank you for your brave, in-depth Sunday story about misconduct in the Henderson Police Department. I would love similar stories on Metro and North Las Vegas.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Expanding the U.S. Supreme Court is OK
Mary Aquino Las Vegas

I don’t mind adding judges to the U.S. Supreme Court as long as there are term limits. No one is qualified for a lifetime position.

CARTOON: Easy money!
By / RJ

The era of big government is back with the $1.8 trillion American Family Plan, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the $2.6 trillion American Jobs Plan.