Letters

LETTER: Now is the time for a lottery in Nevada

Bob Zeason North Las Vegas
February 7, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
With the shortage in the state budget due to the pandemic, it is time to revisit the subject of a lottery for Nevada. I know the casinos oppose this vehemently, but they need to look at the benefits to the state and not think about it hurting their bottom line.

When you look at the lines in Primm last week when both the Powerball and Mega Millions were at crazy high numbers, this only makes sense for Nevada.

The Primm location is the highest-grossing in California, and probably more than 90 percent of those customers drove down from Nevada (not to mention those who saw the lines and kept driving to Baker or those who went to Arizona). Five-hour waits must add up to a pretty penny for education.

It’s time to do something that 45 other states have done to help the education situation.

