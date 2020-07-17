LETTER: Now sports gets dragged into the social unrest

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Millions of Americans have looked to sports as a haven to escape from the politics and divisiveness that has roiled our nation over the past several decades. Now sports have become as corrupted and corrosive as our politics. It’s the last thing we needed.

Gone are the days when we could take our families to a stadium, ball park or arena simply to cheer on and revel in the performance of the athletes on our favorite teams. Now we are to be lectured about “structural racism” by millionaire athletes who openly demonstrate their disdain for the system that is the source of their wealth and esteem. Sadly, they are being and abetted by cowardly owners and league officials whose hypocrisy has been exposed for all to see.