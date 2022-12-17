39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: NRA an impediment to ending gun violence

Robert Rovere Las Vegas
December 16, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. ...
An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

In his Tuesday letter to the editor, Peter Scalisi is offended by Susan Estrich’s recent commentary on gun violence, the National Rifle Association and the racial implications regarding her assertion that, if the firearm death rate of young white men were as high as that among young Black men, we wouldn’t continue to let the NRA block commonsense solutions.

Sorry, Mr. Scalisi. Your history lesson about the NRA being founded as a true civil rights organization fighting heroically alongside former black slaves (cue drum roll and bugle) to protect them from gun control by Confederacy whites, fails to address the issue raised by Ms. Estrich.

The NRA’s founding propaganda has little to do with protecting Blacks or anyone else from gun violence. The NRA preys upon good citizens concerned about the freedom “guaranteed” by the Second Amendment. Pay your membership fees and get the sticker for your truck’s back window. We’ll do the rest.

Commonsense solutions to gun violence (red flag laws), about assault weapons in particular, would tamp down the numbers of dead schoolchildren, dead concertgoers and the horror that follows among the families of all colors.

As for Mr. Scalisi’s historical claim that the NRA is “one of the first true civil rights organizations,” it now means the NRA doesn’t care who pays dues. The NRA currently supports death by assault weapon as the answer to death by assault weapon.

We should and must do better, says this weapon-owning Nevada citizen.

MOST READ
1
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
2
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
3
Police say aunt was driver in crash that killed 2 toddlers
Police say aunt was driver in crash that killed 2 toddlers
4
Derek Carr’s future with Raiders could hinge on final 4 games
Derek Carr’s future with Raiders could hinge on final 4 games
5
CARTOONS: Here’s what Uncle Sam wants for Christmas
CARTOONS: Here’s what Uncle Sam wants for Christmas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST