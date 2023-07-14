96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Nuclear power and Yucca Mountain

Ted Feigenbaum Las Vegas
July 13, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In your Saturday editorial, the Review-Journal endorsed Sweden’s decision to bolster its energy security and meet its environmental goals by building more nuclear power plants. The implication is the United States should do the same.

Doing so demands a solid plan for safely managing spent nuclear fuel. Nevada has a key role in that pursuit, as Congress has designated Yucca Mountain as the safest, most effective way to isolate this material for millennia. Unfortunately, partisan politics has starved that project of the funds necessary to complete the licensing and construction of the repository. It’s time to take action to reverse these impediments to secure our energy security and reduce carbon emissions.

MOST READ
1
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
2
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
3
Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event
Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event
4
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
5
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct, records show
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct, records show
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Post Office raising stamp prices
David Lyons Las Vegas

So the same federal government that caused inflation to go out of control is going to use inflation as a reason to charge Americans more to mail a letter?

More stories
EDITORIAL: Sweden embraces nuclear energy
EDITORIAL: Sweden embraces nuclear energy
LETTER: Greedy right wingers cast light on Nevada renewable energy mandate
LETTER: Greedy right wingers cast light on Nevada renewable energy mandate
LETTER: The Inflation Reduction Act is already working wonders for Nevada
LETTER: The Inflation Reduction Act is already working wonders for Nevada
LETTER: Renewable energy isn’t yet up to the task
LETTER: Renewable energy isn’t yet up to the task
LETTER: On the ‘far-right fossil fuel fan club’
LETTER: On the ‘far-right fossil fuel fan club’
COMMENTARY: Don’t crash U.S. auto market by forcing us to buy EVs
COMMENTARY: Don’t crash U.S. auto market by forcing us to buy EVs