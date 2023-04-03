LETTER: Numbers game

People line up to purchase lottery tickets for the drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Assembly Joint Resolution 5 to make a state lottery legal has been introduced. It has always been rejected in the past even though two-thirds of Nevadans support it. It will again be rejected by powerful lobbying groups unless we start calling and writing our Assembly members and senators. If they don’t want to vote for it, ask them why. It is their responsibility to do what the citizens want, not what they want themselves.

I hope newspapers throughout the state will print the “yeas” and “nays” so we can all see who is for and against this.