65°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Numbers game

Greg Brackett Henderson
April 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
People line up to purchase lottery tickets for the drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue ...
People line up to purchase lottery tickets for the drawing of the Powerball lottery at the Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Assembly Joint Resolution 5 to make a state lottery legal has been introduced. It has always been rejected in the past even though two-thirds of Nevadans support it. It will again be rejected by powerful lobbying groups unless we start calling and writing our Assembly members and senators. If they don’t want to vote for it, ask them why. It is their responsibility to do what the citizens want, not what they want themselves.

I hope newspapers throughout the state will print the “yeas” and “nays” so we can all see who is for and against this.

MOST READ
1
Biggest outbreaks in U.S. of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
Biggest outbreaks in U.S. of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
2
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
3
Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide in North Las Vegas
Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide in North Las Vegas
4
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
5
‘This is our life’: The Punk Rock Museum opens in Vegas
‘This is our life’: The Punk Rock Museum opens in Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
LETTER: A veteran disappears in Death Valley
LETTER: A veteran disappears in Death Valley
LETTER: Highway robbery!
LETTER: Highway robbery!
LETTER: Legislature will again take up a right-to-die law
LETTER: Legislature will again take up a right-to-die law
LETTER: Twenty bucks to park at a UNLV women’s basketball game?
LETTER: Twenty bucks to park at a UNLV women’s basketball game?
LETTER: Joecks homeless column nailed it
LETTER: Joecks homeless column nailed it
LETTER: What’s wrong with Making America Great Again?
LETTER: What’s wrong with Making America Great Again?