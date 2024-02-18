LETTER: Numbskulls run on field during Super Bowl

I was disappointed that the Review-Journal chose to devote a third of a page in Wednesday’s paper to the two clowns who jumped on the field during the Super Bowl. This just encourages more idiots to do the same in the future. The fact that the man interviewed has more than 440,000 followers on Instagram for doing stunts like this is a little scary, and certainly doesn’t reflect well on his intellect. The Review-Journal should have done what the networks do and ignored them.