54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Numbskulls run on field during Super Bowl

Dale Smith Ft. Mohave, Arizona
February 17, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I was disappointed that the Review-Journal chose to devote a third of a page in Wednesday’s paper to the two clowns who jumped on the field during the Super Bowl. This just encourages more idiots to do the same in the future. The fact that the man interviewed has more than 440,000 followers on Instagram for doing stunts like this is a little scary, and certainly doesn’t reflect well on his intellect. The Review-Journal should have done what the networks do and ignored them.

MOST READ
1
Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton
Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton
2
Source: A’s won’t play in Las Vegas before 2028; temporary site targeted
Source: A’s won’t play in Las Vegas before 2028; temporary site targeted
3
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
4
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
5
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: The Cold Civil War
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

We have people with power and influence threatening us with deprogramming and F-16s. Let’s get real.

LETTER: Time to wise up on the national debt
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

In 2024, the Congressional Budget Office estimates interest payments on the debt will be around $870 billion. Just think what good things could be done for us Americans with just half of those dollars.

LETTER: Fake Nevada electors and legal jurisdiction
Helga Lott Las Vegas

The wrongdoing was against the entire state of Nevada. So it should not make any difference in which county someone said and did what.

House Speaker Mike Johnson. (Tom Brenner/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: GOP plays politics on border bill
Charlie Head Las Vegas

Is there a problem on our Southern border? Of course there is. It is one that our elected officials should be addressing rather than playing politics.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
LETTER: Biden and the border
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

It takes an astonishing level of incompetence to fail at doing nothing.

(Oakland A's)
LETTER: Are the A’s already behind schedule?
Adam Silbert New York, New York

At this sloth-like pace, American astronauts will be walking on Mars before our national anthem is played at games in the new A’s stadium.

More stories
COMMENTARY: IRS gets into the tax prep business
COMMENTARY: IRS gets into the tax prep business
IN RESPONSE: To address absenteeism, give students a sense of belonging
IN RESPONSE: To address absenteeism, give students a sense of belonging
VICTOR JOECKS: How Apple Vision Pro makes the case for God
VICTOR JOECKS: How Apple Vision Pro makes the case for God
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The strange disconnect between Israel and Ukraine
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The strange disconnect between Israel and Ukraine
COMMENTARY: Should Biden follow LBJ’s example?
COMMENTARY: Should Biden follow LBJ’s example?
Study: 1 in 20 voters make ballot mistakes with ranked choice voting
Study: 1 in 20 voters make ballot mistakes with ranked choice voting