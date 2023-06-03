LETTER: Nurses protest staffing shortage

(Getty Images)

There were pictures in Thursday’s Review-Journal of nurses protesting outside of Sunrise Hospital regarding staffing levels. A close family member was just in the hospital in Mesquite. The staffing concerns are legitimate.

But didn’t I also see, early in the legislative session, the union representing nurses shutting down a bill that would have allowed Nevada to join a consortium of 34 states that recognize each other’s nurses licenses? This would permit nurses to cross state lines.

And didn’t Nevada run off the nurses who came here and worked during the pandemic?

On the surface it would seem that recognizing licensed nurses from other states would help with staffing levels. Can’t have it both ways folks. Sorry.