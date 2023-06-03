82°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Nurses protest staffing shortage

Jim Olson Bunkerville
June 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

There were pictures in Thursday’s Review-Journal of nurses protesting outside of Sunrise Hospital regarding staffing levels. A close family member was just in the hospital in Mesquite. The staffing concerns are legitimate.

But didn’t I also see, early in the legislative session, the union representing nurses shutting down a bill that would have allowed Nevada to join a consortium of 34 states that recognize each other’s nurses licenses? This would permit nurses to cross state lines.

And didn’t Nevada run off the nurses who came here and worked during the pandemic?

On the surface it would seem that recognizing licensed nurses from other states would help with staffing levels. Can’t have it both ways folks. Sorry.

MOST READ
1
$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$2.1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Why does everyone hate the Golden Knights?
Why does everyone hate the Golden Knights?
3
Bono checks out The Sphere; MMA, WWE also in play
Bono checks out The Sphere; MMA, WWE also in play
4
Knights’ Lehner hit with another fraud claim in bankruptcy case
Knights’ Lehner hit with another fraud claim in bankruptcy case
5
A’s early departure from Oakland would cost a pretty penny
A’s early departure from Oakland would cost a pretty penny
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: A teachable moment on the U.S. debt
David Beerman North Las Vegas

Thank you to Richard Strickland, whose May 26 letter to the Review-Journal about the federal debt provides a teachable moment for all of us.

More stories
Seeking ‘safe staffing’: Hospital nurses, workers say they’re overtaxed
Seeking ‘safe staffing’: Hospital nurses, workers say they’re overtaxed
Nursing union sees pay raises in new contract with Sunrise Health system
Nursing union sees pay raises in new contract with Sunrise Health system
LETTER: Electoral College compact an awful idea
LETTER: Electoral College compact an awful idea
LETTER: The Legislature and hotel room cleaning
LETTER: The Legislature and hotel room cleaning
LETTER: The Las Vegas Super Bowl needs volunteers?
LETTER: The Las Vegas Super Bowl needs volunteers?
LETTER: Compassion and the homeless in Las Vegas
LETTER: Compassion and the homeless in Las Vegas