41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: NV Energy balks at some refunds

More Stories
Protesters gather at the shooting site where Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer earl ...
LETTER: Protesters have a good reason to be in the streets
UNLV Hey Reb! memorabilia is seen at the home of alumnus Michael Cooper Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 ...
LETTER: Let Hey Reb! ride into the sunset
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
LETTER: Let’s celebrate the beauty of the diversity nature creates
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Aaron Ford brags about lawsuits
Greg Scherr Las Vegas
January 25, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

Your Jan. 13 article revealed that NV Energy officials say they won’t refund all customers who were overcharged. Well, it doesn’t seem like that should be optional. NV Energy says the court didn’t have the jurisdiction to make its ruling. Apparently, NV doesn’t care for the rule of law or anything about its ratepayers.

Indeed, we don’t have an option about who we use for energy. The Public Utilities Commission does, however, have a choice about allowing future rate increases requested by NV Energy.

I strongly suggest that,at the next PUC rate meeting (which is public), we let it be known that the utility should not be allowed any rate increase until the entire $65.4 million at issue is not only recouped by ratepayers but also a substantial penalty is added. While a legal monopoly, NV Energy can be penalized.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Sensible move
Jim Hayes Las Vegas

Later high school start times are long overdue.

MORE STORIES