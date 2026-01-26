LETTER: NV Energy balks at some refunds

Your Jan. 13 article revealed that NV Energy officials say they won’t refund all customers who were overcharged. Well, it doesn’t seem like that should be optional. NV Energy says the court didn’t have the jurisdiction to make its ruling. Apparently, NV doesn’t care for the rule of law or anything about its ratepayers.

Indeed, we don’t have an option about who we use for energy. The Public Utilities Commission does, however, have a choice about allowing future rate increases requested by NV Energy.

I strongly suggest that,at the next PUC rate meeting (which is public), we let it be known that the utility should not be allowed any rate increase until the entire $65.4 million at issue is not only recouped by ratepayers but also a substantial penalty is added. While a legal monopoly, NV Energy can be penalized.