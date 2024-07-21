101°F
LETTER: NV Energy bills are a burden

Jerome Andreoli Jr. Las Vegas
July 20, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

In regard to your Wednesday story on NV Energy bills: It is angering to read the bull spewed by Antoine Tilmon, the utility’s vice president of customer operations.

I am a senior citizen on a fixed income. I try to balance my expenses by keeping my monthly payments as equal as I can. Whenever I am able, I elect to have an equal payment plan, such as I have had with NV Energy and Southwest Gas. So a spike in my bill is not a result of higher temperatures but of higher rates. My yearly bill has increased by approximately 36 percent year over year.

In addition, my “equal payment plan” for the year has not remained “equal.” Each quarter has seen a change that NV Energy explained to me as an adjustment to the cost of power. No longer can I count on adjusting my monthly expense after each fiscal year.

It is a crime that the ratepayers have no protections against the greed and incompetence of the utilities. The agencies that are supposed to be in place to protect us are no more than an extension of those who have their hands in our pockets. Nothing new. Greed trumps need. Some things never change.

