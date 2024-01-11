LETTER: NV Energy must be rolling in our dough

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NV Energy recently raised our electric bills by an average of $2 per household. The reasoning is that the increase will be used for infrastructure, etc. I was just at a Vegas Golden Knights game, and their power play is sponsored by NV Energy. How do company officials justify raising my rates when they’re spending my money to sponsor the power play? Do they feel this will inspire me to use their product? Oh right … they have a monopoly on electricity, and I have no other power source. What a waste of my money.