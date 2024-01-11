42°F
Letters

LETTER: NV Energy must be rolling in our dough

Brian Freymueller Las Vegas
January 10, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
NV Energy recently raised our electric bills by an average of $2 per household. The reasoning is that the increase will be used for infrastructure, etc. I was just at a Vegas Golden Knights game, and their power play is sponsored by NV Energy. How do company officials justify raising my rates when they’re spending my money to sponsor the power play? Do they feel this will inspire me to use their product? Oh right … they have a monopoly on electricity, and I have no other power source. What a waste of my money.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
