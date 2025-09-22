83°F
LETTER: NV Energy unveils new usage fee

Curtis Williams Henderson
September 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I’m so glad Nevada succumbed to the green lobby’s demands about getting rid of reliable and affordable energy. Now we get to experience the joy of even higher electric bills in the summer. The new NV Energy “demand charge” makes it complicated and burdensome for families to manage their electricity consumption. Let’s see … after coming home from work, instead of cooking dinner for the family, doing some laundry and cooling the house down for bedtime at the same time, we will have to choose which ones to do and not to do. If done simultaneously, it will cost us dearly.

Thanks, NV Energy and the green lobby for making our lives simpler and more convenient. Why is it that “progressive” policies always take us backward?

