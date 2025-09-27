76°F
Letters

LETTER: NV Energy’s money grab

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
John Dlouhy Las Vegas
September 26, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Thank you to the three members of the Public Utilities Commission of Southern Nevada. Unfortunately, your recent approval of NV Energy’s “peak demand charge” is not in the best interest of the people you are meant to protect, but better for NV Energy.

The PUC exists to balance fair consumer rates with the utility’s financial stability. In this case, it appears the priority was protecting NV Energy’s profitability rather than shielding consumers from higher costs. A simple monthly base rate adjustment — for example, from $18.50 to $24 — would have been a more transparent and equitable solution for all Southern Nevada residents.

NV Energy claims customers will see savings, yet the utility is projected to bring in approximately $146 million more per year. That math is simple: higher bills for consumers.

The impact on rooftop solar customers is particularly troubling. More than 100,000 households that invested tens of thousands of dollars in solar panels are credited just 20 percent to 25 percent of the retail rate. If the average rate is $0.16 per kWh, solar customers receive about $0.04 per kWh generated. NV Energy then resells that same power at full price, pocketing the difference — roughly $0.12 per kWh. That’s not consumer protection. That’s a guaranteed profit stream built on the backs of customers who took personal steps toward energy independence. Why didn’t the PUC take that profit into consideration?

This decision the PUC made in this matter sends a clear message: NV Energy wins, consumers lose.

