LETTER: NV Energy’s shell game with rates

NV Energy’s press release word salad on rate hikes would make the White House press secretary proud (Feb. 27 Review-Journal). Claiming that increasing the company’s profit margin, raising rates by 9 percent, adding surcharges and adjusting solar credits will result in lower costs is hard for me to comprehend.

The company gives the impression that homeowners can dodge the surcharge by not using high-energy appliances on off-peak hours. Air conditioners account for most energy usage in summer, and we are hard-pressed not to use them during peak hours. So we all will have surcharges on our bills. But NV Energy officials say our bills will go down.