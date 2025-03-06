54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: NV Energy’s shell game with rates

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers ponder billions for Hollywood moguls
Steven Horsford.(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Democrats in Nevada’s congressional delegation love spending
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump driving the country on the road to ruin
A view of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Don’t worry about laid-off federal workers
Jenelle Hopkins Las Vegas
March 5, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

NV Energy’s press release word salad on rate hikes would make the White House press secretary proud (Feb. 27 Review-Journal). Claiming that increasing the company’s profit margin, raising rates by 9 percent, adding surcharges and adjusting solar credits will result in lower costs is hard for me to comprehend.

The company gives the impression that homeowners can dodge the surcharge by not using high-energy appliances on off-peak hours. Air conditioners account for most energy usage in summer, and we are hard-pressed not to use them during peak hours. So we all will have surcharges on our bills. But NV Energy officials say our bills will go down.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Trump driving the country on the road to ruin
Sharolyn Craft North Las Vegas

I delayed any judgement on Donald Trump for 30 days to see how his decisions affected our citizens and country. I am very afraid about what he is doing to our country.

MORE STORIES