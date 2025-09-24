LETTER: NV Energy’s sleight of hand

Just what Nevadan’s need, another “sleight of hand” charge to raise their energy bills (“NV Energy to change way it bills customers,” Thursday Review-Journal). This is a town full of magicians, but I would have preferred that type of magic stayed on the Strip.

I almost burst out laughing while watching the news when the NV Energy spokesperson stated “and some customers may actually see a decrease.” They should write children’s books with fairytales like that. Residential customers will undoubtedly be negatively impacted by this new “demand charge,” as NV Energy’s peak hours are the same daytime hours that “demand” your highest AC usage.

Energy companies change their rate structures for one reason: to increase their profits, not to make it better or less expensive for their average customer. Nevada is learning some very bad examples from its neighbor state to the west.