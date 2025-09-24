84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: NV Energy’s sleight of hand

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Sprawl is not the anwer for Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Pointing a finger for the Badlands fiasco
The Strip is surrounded by haze Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vega ...
LETTER: New Vegas ad campaign a dud
A visitor checks out an old boat left behind as the waterline continues to recede near the clos ...
LETTER: More land for local development makes no sense
T. Mayer Las Vegas
September 23, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Just what Nevadan’s need, another “sleight of hand” charge to raise their energy bills (“NV Energy to change way it bills customers,” Thursday Review-Journal). This is a town full of magicians, but I would have preferred that type of magic stayed on the Strip.

I almost burst out laughing while watching the news when the NV Energy spokesperson stated “and some customers may actually see a decrease.” They should write children’s books with fairytales like that. Residential customers will undoubtedly be negatively impacted by this new “demand charge,” as NV Energy’s peak hours are the same daytime hours that “demand” your highest AC usage.

Energy companies change their rate structures for one reason: to increase their profits, not to make it better or less expensive for their average customer. Nevada is learning some very bad examples from its neighbor state to the west.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Pointing a finger for the Badlands fiasco
Pamela Anderson Las Vegas

Who should ultimately be responsible for the $285 million that Las Vegas had to pay the company EHB to settle the Badlands golf course litigation?

The Strip is surrounded by haze Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vega ...
LETTER: New Vegas ad campaign a dud
Mackenzie Gans Henderson

If Kate Wik is so upset with four “negative” articles, she should return her six-figure bonus to taxpayers and resign.

A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley Univers ...
LETTER: Liberals aren’t cheering Kirk’s killing
Gail Storch Las Vegas

Victor Joecks’s Sept. 14 commentary on Charlie Kirk sadly embodies what is wrong with the headline “Why the left celebrates Kirk’s murder.”

MORE STORIES